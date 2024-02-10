English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 19:52 IST

Situation Tense, Section 144 Imposed in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali as Protests Intensify

Digital Desk
Situation was tense, and Section 144 was imposed Saturday evening in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali as protests intensified. | Image:X
Kolkata: Situation was tense, and Section 144 was imposed on late Saturday evening in the Sandeshkhali region of the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, Republic has learnt. Earlier during the day, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, along with BJP MLAs went to the Raj Bhavan in the state capital, and submitted a memorandum to the officials, demanding the intervention of Governor CV Ananda Bose to restore peace in the region, news agency PTI reported. 

Human rights have been violated in Sandeshkhali, Adhikari had alleged in the letter. "Sandeshkhali is a place where the 'rule of law' is non-existent, rather the 'law of rulers' – namely Sheikh Shajahan and his aides – was established," Adhikari wrote in a post on social media platform ‘X.’

According to PTI, the state BJP leaders were seen raising slogans – ‘Sandeshkhali is burning', 'Mamata is laughing’ –  inside the Raj Bhavan. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed, and internet services were suspended in Sandeshkhali, where local women held protests demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.

On Friday, local women, who were reportedly carrying sticks and brooms, had taken out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali, alleging that Shajahan and his "gang" had captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them. Shajahan's supporters had also taken to the streets, further adding to the tension. 

Shajahan has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 19:52 IST

