English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Soil To Parkota: Officer-architect-in-chief Nripendra Misra Reveals Details of Making of Ram Mandir

Nripendra Misra delved into various aspects, starting from the challenges posed by the tricky soil in Ayodhya to the intricacies of Mandir engineering.

Moumita Mukherjee
Nripendra Misra, Ayodhya’s officer-architect-in-chief Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ram Lalla Ram Temple
Nripendra Misra, Ayodhya’s officer-architect-in-chief | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Nripendra Misra, Ayodhya's officer-architect-in-chief, shared vital insights into the construction of the magnificent Ram Temple. His journey from being the Principal Secretary to two UP CMs and witnessing the Ram temple movement firsthand to becoming the top bureaucrat in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first PMO to being positioned at the helm of the temple construction project, the tell-all interview of Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman is full of unknown details behind the making of the Ram Temple.

Nripendra Misra delved into various aspects, starting from the challenges posed by the tricky soil in Ayodhya to the intricacies of Mandir engineering. Having a ringside view of the entire process, Misra provided detailed information on the hurdles faced during the construction of the historic temple.

Advertisement

Nripendra Misra's wealth of experience and his integral role in overseeing the development of the Ram Temple make him a key figure in the realisation of this significant project. The Republic Super Exclusive segment shed light on the dedication and meticulous planning involved in bringing the vision of the Ram Temple to life in Ayodhya.

"The newly installed idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old boy standing in a divine posture. This 'achal' idol is set to remain immovable, firmly stationed in its designated place within the temple following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony," Nripendra Misra said.

He also informed that in a significant arrangement, the smaller idol, formerly housed in the temporary temple, will now find its place directly in front of the new idol on the same 'singhasan'. Referred to as the Utsav Murti, this smaller idol comes with the flexibility to occasionally leave the temple premises during special festivals, providing devotees with the opportunity to receive Darshan.

In a detailed discussion on the intricate engineering aspects of the Ram Temple's construction, Nripendra Misra provided insights into the architectural features that devotees will encounter on their journey to seek blessings at the Grabh Griha of Lord Ram.

Advertisement

"The Parkota, serving as the outer circumference, spans an impressive 795 meters," Misra explained. Beyond the Parkota lies the main temple, where devotees will embark on a spiritual journey, crossing the Parkota to reach the first Mandap known as the Nritya Mandap. This marks the initial step towards the sacred Grabh Griha.

The temple itself comprises a total of five Mandaps, each with its unique significance. Following the Nritya Mandap is the Rang Mandap, constituting the second stage of the devotees' progression. Moving further, the third Mandap, referred to as the Guru Mandap, holds a central position in the architectural layout.

Advertisement

"Notably, extending from the Guru Mandap are two arms, one on the right and the other on the left. These are identified as the Prarthana Mandap and the Kirtan Mandap. After the completion of the entire project, the height of the Shikhar will be 161 feet," officer-architect-in-chief shed light on the thoughtful planning and design that have gone into creating a profound pilgrimage for devotees at Ram Temple.

Addressing concerns about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony taking place in an ostensibly incomplete Ram Mandir, Nripendra Misra clarified the status of the construction. Misra assured, "The Garbh Griha, situated on the ground floor, is fully finished. We had committed to having the ground floor prepared, encompassing the sanctum sanctorum and the five mandaps leading to the Garbh Griha." "It's important to note that the temple of Ram Lalla is complete from all aspects," he affirmed.

Advertisement

Expanding on the temple's layout, Misra detailed the plans for the subsequent floors. "The first floor is designated as Ram Darbaar, where Raja Ram, Maa Sita, the brothers of Raja Ram, and the devoted Hanuman will be enshrined. Moving up, the second floor is reserved for Anusthan, special prayers, and Yagnas.

Misra's clarification provides insight into the phased approach taken in the construction of the Ram Mandir, with the ground floor, housing the crucial sanctum sanctorum, already completed and ready for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The subsequent floors are envisioned to contribute to the holistic spiritual experience within the temple premises.

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here - 


 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News28 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News32 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories38 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement