Advertisement

Faridabad: A three-year-old girl died after she was allegedly run over by a speeding bus here on Thursday morning, police said. Angered over the girl's death, people pelted stones at the private bus but the driver managed to flee with the vehicle, they said.

The accident took place on the Chhainsa-Mohana Road here around 8.35 am when Prachi was crossing the street, the police said citing the girl's mother Dayawati.

Advertisement

"When my daughter was going towards a farm by crossing the road, a speeding private bus coming from the Mohana side crushed my daughter," Dayawati said in her complaint.

Prachi was seriously injured in the accident and died on the spot, the complainant added.

Advertisement

Based on the mother's complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Chhainsa police station here against the unidentified bus driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

A senior police officer said the girl's body was handed over to her family after the postmortem and efforts are on to nab the accused.