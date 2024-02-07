English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 01:07 IST

Speeding Truck Collides With Car in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, 4 Dead

The incident reportedly took place on January 26, when the collision between the two vehicles led to a massive jam on the road.

Abhishek Tiwari
Road accident
Road accident in Punjab | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: A massive road crash that took place in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur has claimed the lives of as many as four people and left a few others injured. The incident reportedly took place on January 26 evening, when the collision between the two vehicles led to a massive jam on the road.

Sources claimed that accident was so massive that the car caught fire on the road. On information, the local police immediately rushed to the spot and evacuated people trapped in the car. All the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared four of them dead.

Advertisement

Police sources claimed that the intensity of the clash between the vehicles was so immense that the car jumped in the air before landing on the ground in completely shattered condition. 

A case has been registered by the police and further legal action is being taken. 

Official details from the police in the case are being awaited. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 00:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CM PUNK to be active on WWE television; Here's his exciting NEW ROLE

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Move over SUPERMAN, Aiden Markram takes a unique BIRDMAN catch

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Shivpal Yadav Rejects Speculation, Claims RLD to Remain with INDI bloc

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  5. RRR Fever Continues, Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement