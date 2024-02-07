Advertisement

Chandigarh: A massive road crash that took place in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur has claimed the lives of as many as four people and left a few others injured. The incident reportedly took place on January 26 evening, when the collision between the two vehicles led to a massive jam on the road.

Sources claimed that accident was so massive that the car caught fire on the road. On information, the local police immediately rushed to the spot and evacuated people trapped in the car. All the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared four of them dead.

Police sources claimed that the intensity of the clash between the vehicles was so immense that the car jumped in the air before landing on the ground in completely shattered condition.

VIDEO | Four people were killed in an accident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/NBa9exFc3w — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2024

A case has been registered by the police and further legal action is being taken.

Official details from the police in the case are being awaited.

