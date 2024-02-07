Updated January 27th, 2024 at 01:07 IST
Speeding Truck Collides With Car in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, 4 Dead
The incident reportedly took place on January 26, when the collision between the two vehicles led to a massive jam on the road.
Chandigarh: A massive road crash that took place in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur has claimed the lives of as many as four people and left a few others injured. The incident reportedly took place on January 26 evening, when the collision between the two vehicles led to a massive jam on the road.
Sources claimed that accident was so massive that the car caught fire on the road. On information, the local police immediately rushed to the spot and evacuated people trapped in the car. All the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared four of them dead.
Police sources claimed that the intensity of the clash between the vehicles was so immense that the car jumped in the air before landing on the ground in completely shattered condition.
A case has been registered by the police and further legal action is being taken.
Official details from the police in the case are being awaited.
