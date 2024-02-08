Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

SpiceJet Announces Special Delhi-Ayodhya Flight for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

The special flight is scheduled to depart from Delhi at 1.30 pm and reach Ayodhya by 3 pm on January 21.

Digital Desk
Spicejet इक्विटी शेयरों के जरिए जुटाएगी 2,250 करोड़ रुपये
The airline will operate a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: To facilitate smooth travel of devotees who will attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony, SpiceJet airlines will operate a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21. The 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony at the temple will be held on January 22.

The airline will operate a "special flight operation from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024, catering to passengers attending the auspicious 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony at the Shri Ram temple on January 22. The airline will also operate a return flight on the same day to ensure a seamless travel experience for devotees," a release said on Friday.

The special flight is scheduled to depart from the national capital at 1.30 pm and reach Ayodhya by 3 pm on January 21. The return flight on the following day is scheduled to take off at 5 pm and land at Delhi at 6.30 pm.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that around 100 chartered flights are expected at the Ayodhya airport for the consecration ceremony on January 22. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

