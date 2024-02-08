English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

SpiceJet Passengers ALERT: Flights From Several Cities Likely to Get Affected Tomorrow

The airlines stated, due to the expected poor visibility in Delhi, Amritsar, Varanasi, Guwahati, Kolkata, and other cities flights to get affected on January 18

Abhishek Tiwari
SpiceJet
SpiceJet issues passengers alert for January 18. | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: Flight operations in Delhi and several other cities have been hit hard following dense fog owing to harsh cold weather conditions. Several flights have been delayed, while a few others were cancelled after the visibility at the airports dropped below normal.

Meanwhile, in an advisory message, the SpiceJet airlines have informed that due to the expected poor visibility at the several airports in the Northern region, departures and arrivals of the flights may get affected on Thursday.

The airlines have issued an alert message for Delhi, Amritsar, Varanasi and Kolkata along with other airports.

Updating about the operation of the flights on January 18, SpiceJet on X, tweeted, "Due to the expected poor visibility in Delhi, Amritsar, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Guwahati, and Kolkata, all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected."
 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

