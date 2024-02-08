Advertisement

New Delhi: Flight operations in Delhi and several other cities have been hit hard following dense fog owing to harsh cold weather conditions. Several flights have been delayed, while a few others were cancelled after the visibility at the airports dropped below normal.

Meanwhile, in an advisory message, the SpiceJet airlines have informed that due to the expected poor visibility at the several airports in the Northern region, departures and arrivals of the flights may get affected on Thursday.

Advertisement

The airlines have issued an alert message for Delhi, Amritsar, Varanasi and Kolkata along with other airports.

Updating about the operation of the flights on January 18, SpiceJet on X, tweeted, "Due to the expected poor visibility in Delhi, Amritsar, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Guwahati, and Kolkata, all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected."

