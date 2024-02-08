Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar, the summer capital of the Kashmir Valley, is currently witnessing a meteorological anomaly that has left both residents and weather experts into tizzy. In a surprising turn of events, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 14.2 degree Celsius yesterday, defying the colder temperatures expected during this season and surpassing the average by a significant 8.1 degree Celsius.

While Srinagar experiences a climatic conundrum, other picturesque areas such as Pahalgam, Pulwama and Leh are embracing significantly lower minimum temperatures, creating a chilly contrast in the region.

The mystery deepens as Srinagar’s maximum temperature appears to be higher than major cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Ludhiana, which reported maximum temperatures ranging from 9.5 degree Celsius to 13.4 degree Celsius.

Meteorological experts are diligently investigating the atmospheric conditions contributing to Srinagar's unusual weather pattern. Factors such as local topography, wind patterns, and geographical features are under scrutiny to comprehend the dynamics responsible for the stark contrast in maximum and minimum temperatures.

“Srinagar’s climate puzzle is akin to nature throwing us a captivating curveball. While the rest of the Valley experiences a chilly embrace, the unexpected warmth in Srinagar urges us to re-evaluate our assumptions about the intricate dance between geography and weather dynamics,” said Sonam Lotus, a Meteorologist.

Lotus adds, satellite image from the meteorological center in Leh paints a sombre picture, revealing the alarming trend of rapid glacier melting—a significant contributor to climate change and a concerning depletion of our invaluable natural resource.

“No forecast of an active of Western disturbance /Snowfall until 25th Jan,” adds Lotus.

On Wednesday, the mercury plummeted again in the Kashmir Valley as Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.0 degree Celsius, 3.1 degree Celsius below the normal for this time of the year. The previous night saw a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degree Celsius, adding to the climatic intrigue.

Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kokernag, Kupwara and Gulmarg are also experiencing below-average temperatures, each with its own peculiar variation. The weather in these areas is being closely monitored to unravel the mystery behind this unexpected chill.

Meanwhile, Meteorological department officials in Srinagar emphasized that from January 10-16, generally dry weather is expected, with no significant weather activity anticipated until January 15. However, the unusual climate pattern in Srinagar continues to captivate the attention of both residents and experts alike.

Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan,' the 40-day harsh period of winter, set to conclude on January 30. Following this, the region will enter a 20-day-long period called 'Chillai-Khurd' (January 30 to February 19) and a 10-day-long period known as 'Chillai-Bachha' (February 20 to March 1).