Srinagar: The death toll in the terror attack in the Shal Kadal area of the city has climbed to two, with officials confirming that an injured worker from Punjab has succumbed to injuries at a local hospital on Thursday. Another individual identified as Amrit Pal (31) from Amritsar, Punjab lost his life on the spot. Rohit Mashi (27) was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. He succumbed to the gunshot wounds at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar this morning.

According to a senior police official, terrorists targeted the victims in the Shal Kadal locality of Srinagar. Security forces have swiftly cordoned off the area, launching a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators. Search operations as underway at multiple locations in the region. Security agencies are examining the CCTV footage for potential leads. Authorities are intensifying efforts to maintain peace and security in the aftermath of this heinous act.