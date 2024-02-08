English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Sticker Solidarity: Assam's Innovative Campaign For Ram Temple Spurs Harmony

The campaign has fostered unity among communities, with even Muslim individuals expressing interest in voluntarily obtaining the stickers.

Anirudha Bhakat
Assam's Sticker Unity: Communities Unite for Ram Temple
Assam's Sticker Unity: Communities Unite Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration Campaign | Image:Republic
Guwahati: A unique initiative led by Bhaskar Gogoi, a young professional and member of the Youth Commission of Assam, in collaboration with MLA and Assam Cricket Association president Taranga Gogoi, has successfully brought together diverse communities in Assam's Dibrugarh district. The campaign revolves around affixing stickers depicting the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on cars, with a target of 8000 stickers, of which approximately 2000 have already been applied.

Surprised by the campaign's popularity, Bhaskar Gogoi mentioned, "Initially, we didn't expect it to turn so popular and become the talking point of the city. But as we started, people voluntarily came forward asking us for stickers so that they could put it on their cars."

Remarkably, the campaign has fostered unity among communities, with even Muslim individuals expressing interest in voluntarily obtaining the stickers. Bhaskar emphasized, "It has brought all communities together. Even Muslim people are coming voluntarily seeking the stickers."

The message of the campaign is to signify the arrival of "Ram Rajya" in India, according to Bhaskar. Witnessing the growing demand, the organizers plan to print more stickers and distribute them to different towns across the state.

Bhaskar clarified, "We are not taking any money or donation in return; we just want everyone to be part of the history-making as we are set to witness one of the biggest ceremonies of the millennium."

Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

