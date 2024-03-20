×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Stone Pelting in Rajasthan, One dead

Tension prevailed in a locality in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh where stone pelting allegedly occurred on a religious procession on Tuesday night, leaving around a dozen people injured, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Stone pelting
Stone Pelting in Rajasthan, One dead | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jaipur: Tension prevailed in a locality in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh where stone pelting allegedly occurred on a religious procession on Tuesday night, leaving around a dozen people injured, officials said.

A man, who was given primary treatment, died late night apparently because of heart attack.

The incident took place in the Raashmi police station area where a religious procession was being taken out at night. A dispute occurred when some men allegedly raised objection over the procession passing by a mosque.

After an altercation, they allegedly started pelting stones in which around a dozen people were injured.

Collector Alok Ranjan said that the injured were given primary treatment but later a man died and heart attack is primarily stated to be the cause of his death. The deceased was identified as Shyam Lal Chhipa.

SP Sudheer Joshi said that 18 people have been rounded up in connection with the stone-pelting incident on a Hindu religious procession and they are being questioned. He added that additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain peace. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

