Updated January 16th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Suspected Sacrilege Sparks Tension in Phagwara: Man Killed Over Sacrilege Attempt

A Nihang apprehended a person inside the Gurudwara on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after he tracked person’s suspicion movement and killed him.

Amandeep Dixit
Chandigarh: A person was killed by a Nihang over the suspicion of desecration in Gurudwara in Punjab’s Phagwara on Tuesday. The incident came to light early in the morning. The Gurudwara management informed police and gathered at the spot. The incident took place inside the Gurudwara Choura Khooh sahib in Phagwara. 

According to information, A Nihang apprehended a person inside the Gurudwara on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after he tracked person’s suspicion movement and subsequently killed him. His body was recovered from Gurudwara premises. 

The Gurudwara management informed police and rushed to the spot to control the situation. Heavy police deployed at the spot to maintain law and order situation. Till filing of report Nihang was still inside the Gurudwara and yet to be arrested.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

