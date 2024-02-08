Advertisement

MUMBAI: As Mumbai's cleanliness ranking slipped from 31st to 37th spot in the recently-concluded Swachh Survekshan 2023 – the results of which were announced on Thursday – the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pledged to enhance the city's cleanliness in the coming year through various initiatives, including the recently launched 'deep cleaning drive.'

Mumbai's detailed report card indicated that the city received 4446.19 marks out of 7,500, and that it stood at the 189th spot nationally out of the 446 cities across different population categories.

Expressing confidence in Mumbai's improved performance next year, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Sudhakar Shinde told news agency PTI: "We have undertaken extensive efforts (to improve cleanliness), and hence next year we will have a much better performance."

The recently initiated 'deep cleaning drive' by the BMC, under the guidance of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, aims to collect debris and garbage every weekend in specific areas. Shinde personally monitors the progress of the drive, which is expected to contribute to the city's cleanliness in the future.

While Indore and Surat jointly secured the top spot in the national sanitation survey conducted annually by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Mumbai – with an estimated population of around 12 million – secured the 37th rank among the million-plus cities category. Pune, on the other hand, was ranked 10th on the all-India level. Navi Mumbai also featured in the Top 10 cleanest cities with more than one lakh population.

Thane was ranked 14th in Swachh Survekshan 2023, down from the 13th spot in 2022, while Kalyan-Dombivli secured the 22nd position, showing improvement from the 24th spot it had secured in the last survey.

In the 'best-performing states' category, Maharashtra was named the cleanest, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The Swachh Survekshan 2023 focussed on transforming waste into valuable resources and was evaluated by a team of over 3,000 assessors.