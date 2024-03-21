×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Systematic, Planned Move By BJP to Target Opponents, Says NCP(SP)

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) said the Enforcement Directorate reaching Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday is a "systematic and planned move" by the BJP, which targets its opponents using central agencies.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) said the Enforcement Directorate reaching Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday is a "systematic and planned move" by the BJP, which targets its opponents using central agencies.

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal's residence in Delhi in the evening shortly after the High Court there refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"The ED raid on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is a systematic and planned move by the BJP. It is evident and known that all those in the opposition and the INDIA bloc who speak against the BJP are targeted by using central agencies," NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

He said those who are targeted in this manner and then join the BJP are, however, soon given a clean chit.

"The ED raid on Arvind Kejriwal is suppression of freedom of speech and, therefore, dangerous to democracy," Crasto added. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 21:19 IST

