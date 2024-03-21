Updated March 21st, 2024 at 18:02 IST
T'gana: Ice-Cream Vendor Caught On Camera For Inappropriate Act In Public, Arrested
A roadside ice-cream vendor was arrested after he was caught on camera allegedly masturbating at his pushcart in Warangal district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Hyderabad: A roadside ice-cream vendor was arrested after he was caught on camera allegedly masturbating at his pushcart in Warangal district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.
The 25-year-old man from Rajasthan, who was running a roadside pushcart in Nekkonda mandal of the district, was taken into custody, after a video purportedly showing him engaged in the indecent act in a public place went viral on social media on March 18, a police official said.
Advertisement
Subsequently, the ice cream samples were collected by the Food Inspector and have been sent to the State Food Laboratory in Hyderabad.
Further investigation is on.
Advertisement
Published March 21st, 2024 at 18:02 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.