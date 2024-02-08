Chennai : Despite the strike being conducted, the state transport ministry stated on Tuesday that 95% buses are functional.

Advertisement



Transport employees across Tamil Nadu initiated a state-wide bus strike on January 9, citing unaddressed demands despite peace talks with the state government. The unions, including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Anna Trade Union (ATU), presented a 6-point demand list, including wage increases, dearness allowance for retired workers, and the allocation of state budget to address deficits.

The transport unions like Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Anna Trade Union (ATU) and many others have come together to hold this statewide demonstration as the state government had refused to meet the demands.

Advertisement

A Soundarrajan, a CITU leader stated that, “We tried to hold talks. We in fact had three rounds of discussions. The state government has deliberately denied taking any action and stated that it is currently not feasible. They are asking us to come back after Pongal. But you all know how additional buses would be run during the Pongal week and we are not going to do all that work for nothing."

Advertisement

He further stressed, “It is to our deep regret that the state government is looking at us like we are second class citizens. We are subjected to injustices by this government which is not happening in any other state. Retried workers have not received their monthly allowance of Rs.6000 for 8 years now. Imagine the kind of money our workers are deprived of. It’s only sad that our people are forced to live like this.”

While the agitated workers with the help of their unions have put up their notices and stopped work from 12 in the midnight on January 9, the state government’s Transport department has stated that, buses will continue to run.

Advertisement

In fact, a statement from the department states that 95% of the buses are up and running today. The usual number of buses that are operated in the state are 9,452 and the state government has said that around 8,787 are being operated today. Meanwhile in some places, like Villupuram and Kumbakonam the transport employees have raised issues saying that the state government has been using omni bus operators instead of them to fill in the gaps and to continue with the operations.

An agitated worker from Villupuram, Manickam, stated that, “It is shocking to the see that the government is only ready to replace us with part time workers and omni bus operators. But that doesn’t mean we will withdraw from our strike. It is an indefinite strike, and we will continue this however long it might take. Let us see how long the government can go on like this with part time workers."

Advertisement

“There will come a day and time when our need would be realised by them, and they will come to us. We will go on strike until that point,” added the worker.

While speaking to the public, a sense of panic is being able to be understood. There are thousands of people in the state who solely depend on public transportation like buses for their everyday commute.

Advertisement

This indefinite strike that has begun on Tuesday ahead of the Pongal festival has not created a great impact on day one but is considered a big threat for the common man in the upcoming day if it continues.