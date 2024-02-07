TISS has warned its students not to take part in any protest on campus against the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple | Image: TISS

Mumbai: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has warned its students not to take part in any protest on campus against the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22. The institute issued a notice on January 18, stating that some students were planning protests, and it strictly advised against such activities. The notice mentioned that law enforcement agencies would take necessary action against students defying the warning.

“We strictly warn students not to participate in any such activities or demonstrations, failing which the law-enforcing agency will take necessary action against students found indulging in such activities," the TISS notice said.

In response, the TISS student union denied organising any protest and demanded the withdrawal of the notice, seeking clarification for its issuance. The disagreement between the administration and the student union raises questions about the alleged planned protests.

IIT-B to Inaugurate Gaushala & Hold Recitation of Geet Ramayan

Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is set to mark the occasion differently. The institute plans to inaugurate a new 'gaushala' (cow shelter) on January 22 and feature a recitation of 'Geet Ramayan,' a poem based on the epic Ramayan, penned by Marathi poet G D Madgulkar.

However, these plans have faced criticism from the Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle, a left-leaning students' organisation at IIT Bombay. The organisation accused the IITB administration of compromising secular principles and succumbing to Hindutva political forces."A line of events being carried out by the iit bombay administration shows it has started crawling in front of Hindutva political forces, giving up the principle of secularism in the Indian Constitution," the APPSC IIT-B tweeted.