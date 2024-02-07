Vehicles in Telangana will now be registered under the initials ‘TG’ – in a shift from the earlier used initials of ‘TS’. | Image: istock

Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a significant move, vehicles in Telangana will now be registered under the initials ‘TG’ – in a shift from the earlier used initials of ‘TS’. The decision was taken by the Telangana Cabinet in a recently-held meeting, and announced in a post of the Telangana Congress handle on the social media platform ‘X’ on Monday morning.

Among the key decisions, the Telangana government has announced:

Advertisement

Changes in the form of Telangana's mother statue and state symbol, in order to facilitate a reflection of the Telangana's core culture.

'Jaya Jayahe Telangana' as the official anthem of the state.

The decision to conduct a caste census in the state, and

The decision to implement two more guarantees out of the total of six guarantees.

The state cabinet move to adopt ‘TG’ on vehicle registration number plates is indicative of the name of the state.

Advertisement

Besides, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led government in the state has also reportedly agreed to hold the budget session of the Legislative Assembly from February 8 onwards.

Stressing that the decisions in the meeting were taken to fulfil the aspirations of four crore people of Telangana, Revanth Reddy wrote on 'X', "With the intention of upholding the language and cultural heritage legacy, we have taken a decision in the state cabinet to fulfill those aspirations".

Advertisement

ఒక జాతి అస్థిత్వానికి చిరునామా ఆ జాతి భాష, సాంస్కృతిక వారసత్వమే. ఆ వారసత్వాన్ని సమున్నతంగా నిలబెట్టాలన్న సదుద్దేశంతో…



‘జయ జయహే తెలంగాణ….’ గీతాన్ని రాష్ట్ర అధికారిక గీతంగా…



సగటు తెలంగాణ ఆడబిడ్డ రూపురేఖలే తెలంగాణ తల్లి విగ్రహానికి ప్రతిరూపంగా…



రాచరికపోకడలు లేని చిహ్నమే… pic.twitter.com/x4B9J2so0M — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 5, 2024