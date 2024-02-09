Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

Tension grips Manipur's Kangpokpi After Gunfight Erupts Between Two Armed Groups

Manipur police has not issued any statement on the matter yet.

Anirudha Bhakat
Tension grips Manipur's Kangpokpi After Gunfight Erupts Between Two Armed Groups
Tension grips Manipur's Kangpokpi After Gunfight Erupts Between Two Armed Groups | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Manipur: Kangpokpi in Manipur witnesses heightened tensions following a gunfight between two suspected armed groups last evening. Rumours are circulating in Kangpokpi that a large number of armed groups from the Valley are mobilising towards the Hills.

Amid reports of armed groups allegedly moving from the valley towards Phailengmol hills with sophisticated weapons, a gunfight erupted around 11:30 PM. The incident allegedly involved an attack on L Tangnaum, a Kuki-Zo village in the Kangchup-Leimakhong area of Kangpokpi district by armed miscreants from Senjam Chirang and Koutruk, peripheral valley villages bordering Kangchup-Leimakhong. However, valley areas counter-allege that they were fired upon by miscreants from the foothills.

The gunfight continued throughout the night and is ongoing as of the filing of this report. No casualties have been reported from either side.

In another incident, heavy exchange of fire was reported from a village in the Phailengmol area near Maphou Dam this morning. People in the adjoining areas, both in the valley and the hills, are apprehensive as they reportedly witnessed the movement of armed miscreants in the areas.

Manipur police has not issued any statement on the matter yet. Top police officials in Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts are actively monitoring the situation along the border areas.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

