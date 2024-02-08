Factory fire in Thane results in damage to an Ayurvedic powder unit, with no one injured | Image: Republic TV

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a factory that produces Ayurvedic powder in Thane, Maharashtra, early on Sunday, according to a civic official.

Yasin Tadvi, the head of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell, stated that the incident occurred at 4:10 am in the Pokhran Road Number 1 area, causing substantial damage to machinery and stock.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Tadvi also mentioned that the fire was extinguished by 5:40 am, and the cause of the fire is being probed.