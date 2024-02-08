Updated January 14th, 2024 at 08:53 IST
Thane Factory Fire: Ayurvedic Powder Unit Damaged, No Injuries Reported
The incident occurred at 4:10 am in the Pokhran Road Number 1 area, causing substantial damage to machinery and stock.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Factory fire in Thane results in damage to an Ayurvedic powder unit, with no one injured | Image:Republic TV
Advertisement
Mumbai: A fire broke out in a factory that produces Ayurvedic powder in Thane, Maharashtra, early on Sunday, according to a civic official.
Yasin Tadvi, the head of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell, stated that the incident occurred at 4:10 am in the Pokhran Road Number 1 area, causing substantial damage to machinery and stock.
Advertisement
Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Tadvi also mentioned that the fire was extinguished by 5:40 am, and the cause of the fire is being probed.
Advertisement
Published January 14th, 2024 at 08:53 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Galleries2 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.