Aizawl: Thundershowers accompanied by strong winds in parts of Mizoram on Sunday morning marred the Easter celebrations. The strong winds left a trail of destruction in various areas but no casualty was reported, officials said.

A church building belonging to the United Pentecostal Church (UPC) at Lungtan village in Champhai district collapsed and another church building at Sialsuk in Aizawl district was also damaged, they said.

An Assam-type building in Champai's Rahsi locality and several houses in Baktawng village in Aizawl district were either partly or fully damaged, they said.

Reports from the other districts are yet to be received, an official in state capital Aizawl said in the evening. The calamity dampened the festive spirit to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion.

Notwithstanding the rains, special prayers and worship services were held at all churches of different denominations during which sermons relating to Christ's resurrection were delivered.

The celebration began on Saturday evening with special worship services by different churches, and the Catholic Church members holding the Easter vigil.

Usual sunrise services were organised by the youth wings of different churches, including the Presbyterian and the Baptist churches.

The churches also served high tea after worship services as part of the celebration.

Several local churches belonging to the Roman Catholic and United Pentecostal Church denominations held community feasts to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus.

Roman Catholic churches also organised mass, and they will also hold Easter processions at night.

Easter, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, is celebrated on the first Sunday after Good Friday, which marks the crucifixion.