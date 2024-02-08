Advertisement

Lakhimpur Kheri: A tiger was suspiciously found dead in Lakhimpur Kheri’s forest area in Uttar Pradesh. The incident surfaced on Monday evening from the Sikandarpur forest area. Forest officials confirmed that the tiger was around eight years of age.

Divisional Forest Officer (South Kheri), Sanjay Biswal said that patrolling teams spotted a tiger carcass lying in Baraucha Nullah inside the Gola range, reported news agency PTI.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the tiger was an adult male aged around eight years. The body of the tiger has been sent for postmortem.

The official added that there were no injuries on the animal's body and all the vital organs were found intact. The exact cause of the death would be ascertained only after the postmortem examination on Tuesday.

