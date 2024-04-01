×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Today The Battle is For Cultural Re-Balancing: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Underscoring the importance of "cultural re-balancing" in today's world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that projecting one's own heritage, culture and faith is as crucial in international relations as in traditional politics.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Today The Battle is For Cultural Re-Balancing: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Today The Battle is For Cultural Re-Balancing: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Image:S Jaishankar X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Underscoring the importance of "cultural re-balancing" in today's world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that projecting one's own heritage, culture and faith is as crucial in international relations as in traditional politics. He was speaking at the Purana Qila here to announce NGO Sabhyata Foundation as the 'Smaarak Saarthi' for four historic monuments -- Purana Qila, Humayun's Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb and Mehrauli Archaeological Park -- for five years under the government's 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' project.

"Today the battle is for culture rebalancing. How do we recognise the entire diversity of the world, how do we undo the distortions of an era which was distorted by a few countries and a few regions.

Advertisement

"That is why it is crucial today to project our own heritage, our culture, our way of life, our faith, our belief, and that to me, is as crucial in diplomacy and international relations as traditional politics," said the minister.

The 69-year-old here also talked about Hindu epic Mahabharata and how other epics in the world are no match to it. "There are none (epics) that really compare with the Mahabharata in terms not just of the complexity and the subtlety but actually how relevant it is even today to look at the world, its challenges and its opportunities," he explained.

Advertisement

'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' project, an initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Archeological Survey of India (ASI), aims for partnerships with private/public sector entities to provide, develop and maintain amenities at centrally protected monuments and sites.

As 'Smaarak Saarthi', the Sabhyata Foundation will undertake the responsibility of enhancing visitor experiences at these four heritage sites, positioning them as must-visit destinations. Its primary goals will include increasing footfalls, enhancing amenities and creating memorable experiences while focusing on hygiene, accessibility, safety and knowledge.

Advertisement

"We have 4,000 such monuments that require our efforts and we look forward to the participation from private organisations so that the national cultural treasures continue to remain inspirational for the future generations too," said ASI director general Yadubir Singh Rawat.

Other monuments earmarked for the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' project include Qutub Minar, Uggar Sain's Baoli, Upper Fort Aguada, Elephanta Caves, Agra Fort, Bhimbetka, Buddhist Stupa, Kailasanatha temple, Group of Temples Khajuraho, Safdarjung Tomb, and Group of Monuments Mamallapuram.

Advertisement

While Sabhyata Foundation's plan for Purana Qila includes a sound and light show, a museum showcasing excavated artifacts from various historical periods and a souvenir shop, the plans for the other three monuments will be revealed subsequently.

"The foundation will organize year-round site activities and work closely with the Ministry of Culture and ASI to access authentic research, experts and historic artifacts. Fine dining experiences themed around 'Ancient Grains of India' will be conducted in strategic locations. Heritage walks and interactive displays will enrich the narrative further," said the NGO in a statement. 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's 6

2 minutes ago
Dubbed the 'Queen of Satpura', Pachmarhi stands as Madhya Pradesh's crown jewel among hill stations. This idyllic town is enveloped in lush foliage, featuring spellbinding waterfalls, ancient caves, and dense forest.

Hill Stations In MP

3 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News

5 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu Hernia Surgery

6 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

8 minutes ago
Face mask

Natural Face Masks To Try

9 minutes ago
Drugs seized at Mumbai Airport

Drugs Worth Crores Seized

12 minutes ago
Eye health

UV Rays Protection

15 minutes ago
Trekking

Holiday Destinations

16 minutes ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Weather in Assam, WB

21 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MSD hits 6

21 minutes ago
INDI Alliance Supports Kejriwal

Weekend Debate

23 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni returns with bat

27 minutes ago
DC vs CSK

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK

37 minutes ago
Thousands have gathered outside of the Israeli Parliament to demand early elections and the return of hostages taken by Hamas.

Israel Anti-Gov Rally

38 minutes ago
gi

Tripura GI Tag

44 minutes ago
Massive fire breaks out in Kadugodi forest area in Karnataka

Fire in Kadugodi Forest

an hour ago
Bhopal police

FIR on Minister's Son

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ABVP Protests Against Puducherry University For Hurting Sentiments

    India News9 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs With The Best Sense Of Humour

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  4. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  5. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo