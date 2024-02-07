English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Tractor March: 200 Kisan Unions to Protest on February 13 in Delhi, Warn Govt of Blockades

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a non-political farmers’ protest in Delhi on February 13.

Amandeep Dixit
Tractor
Tractor March in Delhi on Feb 13 | Representational Image | Image:Kubota Corporation
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chandigarh: Around 200 Kisan (farmer) unions have announced a Tractor March towards the national capital in protest against the union government on February 13. 

The announcement was made by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha,  claiming that the 2020 show of farmers’ protests will be repeated if the government tries to stop the farmers by using their machinery. 

The Tractor March will start from different parts of the country and will reach Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The unions claim that thousands of people will participate in the march in February.

Demands of Kisan Unions

The Kisan unions have raised demands to the Centre regarding the following points:

  • Guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP)
  • Debt waiver
  • Implementation of Swaminathan Report: National Commission on Farmers
  • Justice to Lakhimpur Kheri farmers. 

While addressing the media, Kisan Union leader Jagjit Singh Dalewal said that the unions repeatedly wrote to the union government regarding the demands, but the government did not pay any heed to it. Dalewal added that unions will reach the national capital to register the protest.

“We have decided to register the protest by reaching Jantar Mantar in the national capital. A massive number of people will participate from across the country. If the government tries to put barricades to stop the march, those will be tossed, as farmers have decided to reach Delhi only,” said Dalewal.

Another Kisan leader, Surjit Singh Phool said that preparations are in full swing and that they will carry clothes and eatables along, as the protest might be dragged for a longer duration. 

Phool added that the 2020 Kisan protests can be repeated in case the government tries to put blockades in March. Phool said that all the farmers were waiting for the response of the government after sending several representations.

Kisan leader Sarabjeet Singh Pander said, “We have reduced all the political leaders from the protests. This protest will be public-oriented only. The Kisan leaders who have contested elections or associated with any political party will not be allowed to participate”.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

