Mumbai: Amidst Makar Sankranti festivities in Mumbai on Monday, around 30 birds fell victim to injuries caused by kite strings, prompting swift rescue efforts, according to a forest official. Founder and president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and honorary wildlife warden, Pawan Sharma, disclosed that distress calls were received from various parts of the city, resulting in the successful rescue of nearly 30 birds throughout the day.

Foreseeing a surge in such cases in the weeks to come, Sharma cautioned about the non-biodegradable nature of kite strings, which may pose threats to birds on trees, soil, and water. Dr. Rina Dev of the RiWild Sanctuary highlighted the severity of injuries sustained by birds, including torn and fractured wings, attributed to glass-coated, Chinese, and nylon kite strings. In response to the situation, Sharma urged citizens and rescuers to actively participate in removing and disposing of discarded kite strings from rescue sites, aiming to mitigate further harm to wildlife.