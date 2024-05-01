Advertisement

Agartala: The Tripura government has imposed restrictions on sale of petrol and diesel from Wednesday as the fuel stock in the northeastern state has come down due to disruption of goods train movement, an official said.

Goods train movement to Tripura was hit by a massive landslide in Assam's Jatinga. Passenger train movement started on April 26 after restoration work. However, train service through Jatinga still remains closed during the night.

"In view of the supply constraint of petrol and diesel due to disruption in goods train movement to the state, it has been decided to impose restriction on sale of fuel – petrol and diesel in the state from May 1 until further order", said Additional Secretary of Food and Civil Supplies Department, Nirmal Adhikari.

"Two-wheelers and three-wheelers would get petrol amounting to Rs 200 per day while four-wheelers it would be Rs 500 per day," said the order issued by the Food and Civil Supplies department.

Fuel pumps have been told to sell only 60 litres of diesel to a bus per day, while for minibuses it is 40 litres and for autorickshaws and three-wheelers it is 15 litres per day, it said.

When contacted, Chief PRO of NFR Sabyasachi De said the railway track was badly affected due to landslides at Jatinga in Assam's Dima Hasao district recently.

"After restoration work, train service began through Jatinga from April 26 but train service during night is still not allowed. Naturally, the movement of goods trains remains stopped. But there has been significant progress in the restoration work at Jatinga. We are hopeful of restoring normal train service shortly," he said.