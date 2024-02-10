English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Tripura: Supplier Allegedly Assists Surgeons in Operation Theatre of Govt Hospital, Probe Ordered

As per information, a purported video of the incident has surfaced, which is claimed to be from the operation theatre of Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital.

Abhishek Tiwari
Operation theatre
Image used for representative purpose | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Agartala: After an orthopaedic implant material supplier allegedly assisted surgeons in the operation theatre at a government run hospital in Tripura, the State’s Health Department on Saturday ordered a probe into the matter. Taking cognizance of a viral video, purportedly claimed to be of the incident, the Tripura health department has sought a detailed report on the incident.

As per information, a purported video, which has gone viral on social media, is claimed to be from the operation theatre of Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Tripura. In the video, which is said to be of January 19, a man wearing a surgeon’s apron was captured on camera helping two orthopaedic surgeons during surgical procedures of patients at the operation of the hospital.

Advertisement

4-member committee headed by a joint director to probe the incident

As per official sources, the man captured in the viral video has been identified as Jantu Debnath, who is a supplier of implant materials for orthopaedic patients.

Advertisement

The IGM Hospital is the second biggest state-run hospital in Tripura.

"Based on the footage, a four-member committee headed by Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Souvik Debbarma, will probe into the incident thoroughly and submit its findings within a week," Dr Supriya Mallik, the Director of Health Services, told news agency PTI.

Advertisement

Action will be taken if the incident proves to be true, he said, adding a businessman cannot join the surgical procedures at a government hospital.

"Jantu Debanth was not present nor helped the orthopaedic surgeons during surgical procedures at the operation theatre," Medical Superintendent (MS) of IGM Hospital, Dr Debashri Debbarma, said.

Advertisement

The MS of the hospital further added, "We don't support such an adventurous move by any outsider." 
 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement