Updated February 10th, 2024 at 19:36 IST
Tripura: Supplier Allegedly Assists Surgeons in Operation Theatre of Govt Hospital, Probe Ordered
As per information, a purported video of the incident has surfaced, which is claimed to be from the operation theatre of Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital.
Agartala: After an orthopaedic implant material supplier allegedly assisted surgeons in the operation theatre at a government run hospital in Tripura, the State’s Health Department on Saturday ordered a probe into the matter. Taking cognizance of a viral video, purportedly claimed to be of the incident, the Tripura health department has sought a detailed report on the incident.
As per information, a purported video, which has gone viral on social media, is claimed to be from the operation theatre of Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Tripura. In the video, which is said to be of January 19, a man wearing a surgeon’s apron was captured on camera helping two orthopaedic surgeons during surgical procedures of patients at the operation of the hospital.
4-member committee headed by a joint director to probe the incident
As per official sources, the man captured in the viral video has been identified as Jantu Debnath, who is a supplier of implant materials for orthopaedic patients.
The IGM Hospital is the second biggest state-run hospital in Tripura.
"Based on the footage, a four-member committee headed by Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Souvik Debbarma, will probe into the incident thoroughly and submit its findings within a week," Dr Supriya Mallik, the Director of Health Services, told news agency PTI.
Action will be taken if the incident proves to be true, he said, adding a businessman cannot join the surgical procedures at a government hospital.
"Jantu Debanth was not present nor helped the orthopaedic surgeons during surgical procedures at the operation theatre," Medical Superintendent (MS) of IGM Hospital, Dr Debashri Debbarma, said.
The MS of the hospital further added, "We don't support such an adventurous move by any outsider."
Published February 10th, 2024 at 19:36 IST
