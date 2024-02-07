Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

UCC Panel to Submit Report on Feb 2nd to U'khand Govt, says CM Dhami

The Uttarakhand CM said that the committee constituted to review the legal aspects of the UCC has given the date of February 2 for the submission their draft.

Abhishek Tiwari
CM Dhami
CM Dhami | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dehradun: In a major development that has surfaced from Uttarakhand, the state government is all set to introduce the UCC bill before the assembly session, as it inches closer to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday stated that the committee is likely to submit their draft on the UCC to the government.

The Uttarakhand CM said that the committee constituted to review the legal aspect of the process to implement the UCC has given the date of February 2 for the submission of their draft on the UCC.

Special Assembly session to be held on February 5th

After the submission of the draft, the formalities that are needed to make it a law will be taken up, he added.  

CM Dhami stated that a meeting of the State Cabinet will be held in the coming days, where a discussion on the same will also take place.

He further added that a special State Assembly session has been called on February 5th for the Uniform Civil Code. The bill related to it will be introduced in the assembly session. The chief minister has expressed confidence that the bill on the UCC will be passed in the assembly during the special session to make it a law.  

Chief Minister Dhami said, “While making a promise to the people of the state in the 2022 Assembly elections, we had constituted the UCC committee, taking a pledge to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.”

“After receiving the report on February 2, it will be brought to the Cabinet and after that action will be taken in the state assembly to enact the UCC,” the CM said.

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

