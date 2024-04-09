Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after a wanted man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner, police on Tuesday said he strangulated her and stuffed the body in an almirah as she pressured him to marry her. Vipul Tailor, 27, was previously involved in 10 cases, including attempt to murder, violations of the Narcrotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act. Police said that the woman also had three cases registered against her under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention)-Act in Gujarat's Surat, police said.

During the investigation, the police found that the duo met at the victim’s spa centre in Surat and then moved to Delhi where they began living together, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Advertisement

During this period, Tailor paid Rs 7 lakh to the woman to purchase a flat in Delhi. She later pressured him for more money to pay the instalments and to marry her. Following this, he allegedly killed her, the DCP said.

The police chased Tailor in three states -- Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat -- covering nearly 1,400 kilometres in five days to nab him in Udaipur.

Advertisement

On April 4, the victim's father approached the police as he was unable to contact his daughter. He suspected that Tailor, whom she was living with for one-and-a-half months, could have killed her in their house in Dwarka's Rajapuri area.

"When our team entered the flat, Rukhsar alias Riya, was found in a sitting position inside a large wardrobe with sliding doors. Superficial wounds and strangulation marks were evident on her body, suggesting resistance. Household items were strewn across all three rooms, indicating a struggle. Inquiry revealed that the deceased had been cohabiting with her friend Vipul," the DCP said. The police examined CCTV footage and found that Tailor had left the premises around 9 pm in his car. He had crossed the Sohna-Mumbai expressway toll plaza, he said.

Advertisement

"A police team was dispatched to pursue the car. The team trailed Vipul's car from Delhi to Udaipur. Despite Vipul's attempts to mislead by changing routes, the team persisted for 48 hours until an accident occurred, resulting in Vipul sustaining injuries," Singh said.

Tailor was then ferried by an ambulance to Bhilwara. However, the doctors told the police that instead of receiving treatment, he boarded another private ambulance for Surat, he said.

Advertisement

“The team continued the pursuit, ultimately apprehending him. He was in an injured condition," the DCP said.