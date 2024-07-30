sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:15 IST, July 30th 2024

UP Shocker: Beheaded Body of 6-Year-Old Girl Found Near Railway Station

It appears the girl was either hit by a train or attacked by some wild animal, which dragged the body due to which the victim's head got separated from her body.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
6-year-old girl's beheaded body found near railway station in UP
6-year-old girl's beheaded body found near railway station in UP
23:15 IST, July 30th 2024