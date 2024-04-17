US NSA Jake Sullivan Delays Visit to India as Tensions in Middle East Remain High

Advertisement

The eagerly awaited visit of the US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan to India has been postponed once more. Originally scheduled for February, the trip was rescheduled for April 16 to attend the annual meeting of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

However, due to the ongoing events in the Middle East, Sullivan has deferred his visit to Delhi once again.

Sullivan remains committed to advancing partnership with India, says US spokesperson

Confirming the postponement, a spokesperson from the US Embassy stated, “NSA Sullivan looks forward to holding the iCET annual review at the next earliest possible date and remains personally committed to advancing our deeply consequential and multifaceted partnership with India.”

The spokesperson also emphasized the importance of the US-India relationship, noting President Joe Biden's anticipation of the next meeting of the Quad leaders. “The President looks forward to the next meeting of the Quad leaders and continuing our efforts with India to deliver results for the American and Indian people, as well as our partners, in support of our shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the spokesperson added.

Sullivan's visit was anticipated to strengthen ties between the two nations, particularly in the areas of security and technology cooperation. However, the evolving situation in the Middle East has necessitated a delay, underscoring the dynamic nature of global diplomacy and security concerns. Despite the setback, both the US and India remain committed to deepening their partnership and collaborating on regional and global challenges.