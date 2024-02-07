Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Major Reshuffle in Police Dept, 84 IPS Officers Assigned New Responsibilities

As per the list, the transferred IPS officers include the names of those posted in Lucknow, Meerut, Gorakhpur and in other districts of the state.

Abhishek Tiwari
84 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday made a major reshuffle in the state’s police department ahead of the Lok Sabha polls by transferring as many as 84 IPS officers and assigning them new responsibilities. The Adityanath Yogi-led UP government issued a list of the 84 IPS officers on Tuesday, which included names of officers from Superintendent of Police (SP) to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

As per the list, the transferred IPS officers include the names of those posted in Lucknow, Meerut, Gorakhpur and in other districts.

In the new order, IPS LR Kumar has been appointed the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh, while IPS Shalabh Mathur has been appointed as Inspector General of Police, Aligarh region.

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

