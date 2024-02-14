Advertisement

Kanpur: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police has been conferred with ‘Excellence in Cyber Law Enforcement’ for tackling and combating cybercrime. The award has been given by the Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) and IIT-Kanpur's AIIDE Centre of Excellence (CoE) of IIT-Kanpur.

According to an official statement issued by the FCRF, apart from UP STF, the Odisha Police and the department of Information Technology and Electronics of the West Bengal were both honoured with the award for excellence in ‘cyber initiative’.

Recognition for pioneering efforts in combating cybercrime, say officials

The Uttar Pradesh STF, tasked with tackling organised crime, has been recognised for its ‘pioneering efforts in combating cybercrime’, the statement said.

"The Award for Excellence in Cyber Law Enforcement was presented to the STF, UP Police, in acknowledgment of their relentless efforts in combating organised crime, technical frauds and scams," it added.

"STF Uttar Pradesh has been at the forefront of utilising technology for effective policing and crime control, demonstrating a proactive approach towards tackling cyber threats," the statement said.

The awards were conferred during the FutureCrime Summit 2024 that was held last week in Delhi on the recipients for outstanding achievements across various domains related to cybercrime, forensics, investigation, policing and awareness.

