Noida: A shocking video clip of students purportedly sweeping the ground at a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida has been drawing sharp criticism on social media these days. The video capturing a few students at a school sweeping the ground is now going viral on social media, putting a question mark on the state education department’s claims.

The video is claimed to be of a primary government school located in Greater Noida’s Surajpur area.

In the 14-second video clip, which is being widely shared on social media, it can be clearly seen that a child is sweeping at the main gate of the school, while purportedly a few teachers remain standing nearby.

As per claims, during the incident, the principal of the school was also present in the premises, when the alleged sweeping by the child was being carried out.

Following the surfacing of the video, an inquiry into the matter has been ordered. Additionally, the education department has issued strict instructions to the school administrations to ensure no such incident repeats.

