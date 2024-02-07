Advertisement

Dehradun: The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government of Uttarakhand is inching closer to become India’s first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will chair a Cabinet meeting on February 6 to discuss the implementation of the UCC in the state, following which the bill regarding the UCC will be tabled before the House and further legal proceedings will be followed to initiate the implementation.

The chief minister on Saturday held a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat, where several issues along with the UCC were discussed. Following the meeting, CM Dhami said, "Many issues were discussed, in this session we will bring UCC, whatever formalities are being completed. After this, there will be another cabinet meeting after which the draft will be brought."

Bill is likely to be tabled on February 6

On February 6, another Cabinet meeting of the Uttarakhand government will be chaired by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to discuss various aspects of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The meeting will take place ahead of the special Assembly session on February 6.

Sources claimed that after the Cabinet meeting on February 6, the government will present the UCC Bill in the House on the same day. The chief minister has already exuded his confidence in passing of the bill during the assembly session.

A special Assembly session has been called by the Dhami government on February 5 and 6, during which the bill is likely to be tabled in the House. Following the passing of the bill, Uttarakhand is likely to become the first state in the country to implement Uniform Civil Code.



