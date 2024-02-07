Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Uttarakhand Inches Closer in Implementing UCC, Cabinet to Meet on Feb 6

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will chair a Cabinet meeting on February 6 to discuss the implementation of the UCC in the state.

Abhishek Tiwari
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to chair a Cabinet meeting to discuss the UCC on February 6 | Image:File Photo/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dehradun: The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government of Uttarakhand is inching closer to become India’s first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will chair a Cabinet meeting on February 6 to discuss the implementation of the UCC in the state, following which the bill regarding the UCC will be tabled before the House and further legal proceedings will be followed to initiate the implementation. 

The chief minister on Saturday held a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat, where several issues along with the UCC were discussed. Following the meeting, CM Dhami said, "Many issues were discussed, in this session we will bring UCC, whatever formalities are being completed. After this, there will be another cabinet meeting after which the draft will be brought."

Advertisement

Bill is likely to be tabled on February 6

On February 6, another Cabinet meeting of the Uttarakhand government will be chaired by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to discuss various aspects of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The meeting will take place ahead of the special Assembly session on February 6.

Advertisement

Sources claimed that after the Cabinet meeting on February 6, the government will present the UCC Bill in the House on the same day. The chief minister has already exuded his confidence in passing of the bill during the assembly session.

A special Assembly session has been called by the Dhami government on February 5 and 6, during which the bill is likely to be tabled in the House. Following the passing of the bill, Uttarakhand is likely to become the first state in the country to implement Uniform Civil Code. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News24 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement