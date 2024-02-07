Chief Minister Dhami said that there's a need for strict action against Forest Department officials found negligent in averting these incidents. | Image: ANI

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Chief Wildlife Warden has issued orders to either capture or eliminate a leopard responsible for attacking two children within a 24-hour span. The incidents in various areas of Dehradun have compelled Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to express concern, directing Principal Secretary Forest RK Sudhanshu to devise an effective action plan to prevent such occurrences.

During a meeting at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Dhami said that there's a need for strict action against Forest Department officials found negligent in averting these incidents. Adding on with a suggestion the Chief Minister called for practical measures. He said, "To catch the leopards, cages should be installed and night patrolling should be done." In addition, he requested that the forest department remain on 24-hour alert in areas where there are human-wildlife conflicts.

In response to fatalities resulting from such conflicts, Chief Minister Dhami also proposed an increase in the ex-gratia amount provided to the families of the deceased. The suggested hike would raise the financial assistance from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.