Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

VHP Appeals Muslim Side to Agree to Handover Gyanvapi Structure to Hindus

The VHP has also demanded that the Hindus should be permitted to offer ‘Puja’ to the ‘Shivlinga’ claimed to be found in the Wazukhana area of the mosque.

Abhishek Tiwari
VHP Working President Alok Kumar on Gyanvapi Mosque
VHP Working President Alok Kumar appealed to the Muslim side to agree to handover the Gyanvapi structure to Hindus | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: VHP President Alok Kumar on Saturday has appealed to the Muslim community to handover the Gyanvapi structure to Hindus claiming that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report has confirmed that the Gyanvapi mosque was built after demolishing a Hindu temple. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also demanded that the Hindus should be permitted to offer ‘Puja (Worship)’ to the ‘Shivlinga’ claimed to be found in the Wazukhana area of the mosque.

The organisation has also affirmed saying that since the ASI report has reconfirmed that the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was constructed after demolishing a magnificent temple, the structure should now be declared a Hindu temple and handed over to the community.

Advertisement

The ASI has submitted its report before the Varanasi court regarding the Gyanvapi mosque in Kashi.

VHP calls upon Intezamia Committee to agree to shift the Gyanvapi mosque to another appropriate place

The working president of VHP and senior advocate Alok Kumar on Saturday said that the evidence collected by the ASI from the Gyanvapi structure reconfirms that the mosque had been constructed after demolishing a magnificent Temple.

“A part of the temple structure, particularly the Western wall is the remaining part of the Hindu Temple. The report also proves that parts of the pre-existing temple including pillars and pilasters were reused with modifications to extend the span of the mosque,” Kumar said. 

He added, “The ‘Shivlinga’ in what was called the Wazukhana leaves no doubt that the structure does not have the character of a mosque. The discovery of the names including the Janardana, Rudra and Umeswara in the inscriptions found in the structure are the tell-tale evidence of it being a temple.”

Alok Kumar also said that the evidence collected and the conclusions provided by the ASI do prove that the religious character of this place of worship existed on August 15, 1947. Thus, even as per Section 4 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the structure should be declared as a Hindu temple, he stated.

Based on the report, the Vishva Hindu Parishad has suggested that the Hindus be permitted to offer ‘Sewa Puja’ to the ‘Shivlinga’ found in the so called ‘Wazukhana’ area, and called upon the ‘Intezamia Committee’ to agree to respectfully shift the Gyanvapi mosque to another appropriate place.

Advertisement

They have asked the Muslim community to handover the original site of the ‘Kashi Vishwanath’ to the Hindu Society. The VHP emphasized that this righteous action shall be an important step towards creating amicable relations between the two prominent communities.

‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’ Trust President, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, responded to the report on the Gyanvapi mosque saying that whatever happened was good. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aiden Markram takes astonishing flying catch in SA20, stunning everyone

    Sports 4 minutes ago

  2. Ukrainian Model Steps Down As Miss Japan After Her Affair Gets Exposed

    Lifestyle5 minutes ago

  3. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Mega Showdown Over Central Funds, BJP Stages Counter Protest

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. SoftBank to report first net profit in last five quarters

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement