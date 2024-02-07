Advertisement

New Delhi: VHP President Alok Kumar on Saturday has appealed to the Muslim community to handover the Gyanvapi structure to Hindus claiming that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report has confirmed that the Gyanvapi mosque was built after demolishing a Hindu temple. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also demanded that the Hindus should be permitted to offer ‘Puja (Worship)’ to the ‘Shivlinga’ claimed to be found in the Wazukhana area of the mosque.

The organisation has also affirmed saying that since the ASI report has reconfirmed that the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was constructed after demolishing a magnificent temple, the structure should now be declared a Hindu temple and handed over to the community.

Advertisement

The ASI has submitted its report before the Varanasi court regarding the Gyanvapi mosque in Kashi.

VHP calls upon Intezamia Committee to agree to shift the Gyanvapi mosque to another appropriate place

The working president of VHP and senior advocate Alok Kumar on Saturday said that the evidence collected by the ASI from the Gyanvapi structure reconfirms that the mosque had been constructed after demolishing a magnificent Temple.

“A part of the temple structure, particularly the Western wall is the remaining part of the Hindu Temple. The report also proves that parts of the pre-existing temple including pillars and pilasters were reused with modifications to extend the span of the mosque,” Kumar said.



He added, “The ‘Shivlinga’ in what was called the Wazukhana leaves no doubt that the structure does not have the character of a mosque. The discovery of the names including the Janardana, Rudra and Umeswara in the inscriptions found in the structure are the tell-tale evidence of it being a temple.”



Alok Kumar also said that the evidence collected and the conclusions provided by the ASI do prove that the religious character of this place of worship existed on August 15, 1947. Thus, even as per Section 4 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the structure should be declared as a Hindu temple, he stated.



Based on the report, the Vishva Hindu Parishad has suggested that the Hindus be permitted to offer ‘Sewa Puja’ to the ‘Shivlinga’ found in the so called ‘Wazukhana’ area, and called upon the ‘Intezamia Committee’ to agree to respectfully shift the Gyanvapi mosque to another appropriate place.

Advertisement

They have asked the Muslim community to handover the original site of the ‘Kashi Vishwanath’ to the Hindu Society. The VHP emphasized that this righteous action shall be an important step towards creating amicable relations between the two prominent communities.

‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’ Trust President, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, responded to the report on the Gyanvapi mosque saying that whatever happened was good.

