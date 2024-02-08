Advertisement

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 on January 10 here today. The PM will be present in Gandhinagar for the summit today and tomorrow.

Several other foreign and Indian dignitaries are gracing the important business summit. As a result, traffic restrictions and diversions have been placed in Gandhinagar and adjoining areas.

Advertisement

The ‘No Parking Zones’ have also been notified for three days until January 13 to ease the movement of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 VVIPs, VIPs, and other attendees.

The Gujarat Police posted information about the traffic restrictions and no parking zones guidelines on the social media platform X.

Advertisement

Traffic Diversions for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024

There will be restrictions on heavy vehicle movement from Nana Chiloda to Vaishnodevi and from Jundal to Apollo Circle on the Ahmedabad Ring Road. The diversions include Nana Chiloda to Sector-30 Circle to K-7 Uvarsad to Balapir Dargah.

Advertisement

As part of the traffic plan, heavy vehicles will be routed from Apollo Circle and Tapovan Circle to Jundal Circle, and further to Uvarsad Village, Vavol Village K-7, Sector-30 Circle, and Mota Chiloda.

For internal diversions in Gandhinagar, the use of roads numbered 1 to 7 has been notified, while roads B and C have been reserved for the movement of dignitaries who wish to visit the Mahatma Mandir.

Advertisement

No Parking Zones for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024

The designated No Parking Zones during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 include Sector Ch-0 to Ch-5, Sector Gh-0 to Gh-5, G-0 to G-5, Kh-0 to Kh-5, Sector 17, and Road Number 3 from Sector Ch-3 to Kh-3. In each zones, new signposts will notify the parking zones.

Advertisement

Vehicle Diversion Guidelines for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit - 2024

All the restrictions will be in place until January 13.