TRENDING /
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Traffic Restrictions and No-Parking Zones in Gandhinagar - Details

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Traffic restrictions, diversions and No-Parking Zones have been notified in Gandhinagar from January 10-13.

Shweta Parande
PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024
PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 | Image:Vibrant Gujarat Summit on X
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 on January 10 here today. The PM will be present in Gandhinagar for the summit today and tomorrow.

Several other foreign and Indian dignitaries are gracing the important business summit. As a result, traffic restrictions and diversions have been placed in Gandhinagar and adjoining areas.

The ‘No Parking Zones’ have also been notified for three days until January 13 to ease the movement of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 VVIPs, VIPs, and other attendees.

The Gujarat Police posted information about the traffic restrictions and no parking zones guidelines on the social media platform X.

Traffic Diversions for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024

There will be restrictions on heavy vehicle movement from Nana Chiloda to Vaishnodevi and from Jundal to Apollo Circle on the Ahmedabad Ring Road. The diversions include Nana Chiloda to Sector-30 Circle to K-7 Uvarsad to Balapir Dargah. 

As part of the traffic plan, heavy vehicles will be routed from Apollo Circle and Tapovan Circle to Jundal Circle, and further to Uvarsad Village, Vavol Village K-7, Sector-30 Circle, and Mota Chiloda. 

For internal diversions in Gandhinagar, the use of roads numbered 1 to 7 has been notified, while roads B and C have been reserved for the movement of dignitaries who wish to visit the Mahatma Mandir.

No Parking Zones for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024

The designated No Parking Zones during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 include Sector Ch-0 to Ch-5, Sector Gh-0 to Gh-5, G-0 to G-5, Kh-0 to Kh-5, Sector 17, and Road Number 3 from Sector Ch-3 to Kh-3. In each zones, new signposts will notify the parking zones.

 Vehicle Diversion Guidelines for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit - 2024

વાઈબ્રન્ટ ગુજરાત ગ્લોબલ સમિટ - 2024 અન્વયે વ્હીકલ ડાયવર્ઝન માર્ગદર્શિકા pic.twitter.com/rYQEVIhbXr

— Gujarat Police (@GujaratPolice) January 9, 2024

All the restrictions will be in place until January 13.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

