VIDEO: Wild Elephant Strolls Through Haridwar Streets, Here's What Happened Next
The Forest Department officials also reached the location and in coordination with the police, successfully guided the elephant away from the populated area.
Haridwar: A moment of surprise and tension gripped locals near the Jatwara bridge in Haridwar as a wild elephant was seen taking a stroll on the streets around 6:30 AM in the morning. Locals promptly informed both the forest division and local police and a swift action to address the situation was initiated.
A huge number of people rushed to catch a glimpse of the wild animal. The Forest Department officials also reached the location and in coordination with the police, successfully guided the elephant away from the populated area and redirected it towards the forest.
