New Delhi: A Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) faced suspension on Thursday from the Railway Department's North-Eastern Zone after a video capturing the ticket checker's aggressive behavior towards passengers on the Barauni-Lucknow Express (15203) went viral on social media.

The objectionable conduct of the ticket examiner garnered condemnation from both the Railway department and passengers alike, following the circulation of a video recorded by a fellow traveler. The incident occurred during routine ticket inspections on the busy Barauni-Lucknow Express.

According to a railway official, the errant ticket examiner, identified as Sriprakash H, was conducting routine checks and requested passengers to provide tickets and valid ID cards. Allegedly facing difficulties in obtaining proper explanations from passengers who purportedly failed to produce the required documents, Sriprakash approached a passenger identified as Neeraj Yadav. The situation escalated when Neeraj questioned the T.T.E's behavior, explaining that he was carrying both a general ticket and a sleeper ticket. When Neeraj's sleeper ticket got confirmed, he offered the general ticket to a woman sitting next to him. In response, Sriprakash lost his temper, physically assaulting Neeraj and verbally abusing him.

When other passengers attempted to record the incident, they faced similar aggression from the Train Ticket Examiner, who tried to snatch their phones.

Railway officials, speaking to Republic, deemed the actions of the Train ticket examiner as inexcusable and contrary to principles of customer service and professionalism. An immediate investigation has been initiated to hold the responsible Train Checker accountable for his conduct.

Mahesh Gupta, DRM Lucknow, clarified that the Barauni-Lucknow Express falls under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railways Lucknow Manda and a swift action, including the suspension of the T.T.E has been done. Also, a departmental inquiry, has been initiated in this regard. Efforts are underway to provide comprehensive training for all Train Checkers, emphasizing conflict resolution and customer service.

Taking a note of the incident, Northern Railway CPRO, addressing the need to prevent future incidents, stated that additional measures, including increased monitoring and supervision, are being considered. The focus remains on promoting a positive environment for passengers, underscoring the importance of the passenger experience. The regrettable incident serves as a reminder for the entire transportation industry to prioritize professionalism and uphold the safety and dignity of passengers.

The incident gained widespread attention on social media, prompting Railway Seva to acknowledge the unacceptable conduct and assure commuters of strict action against the Train Ticket Examiner.