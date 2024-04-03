Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 18:30 IST
Voilence Is The Biggest Challenge During Elections In West Bengal: PM Modi
Stating that the biggest challenge in West Bengal during elections is violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Violence biggest challenge during elections in West Bengal: PM Modi | Image:@NarendraModi-Facebook
Advertisement
Kolkata: Stating that the biggest challenge in West Bengal during elections is violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked BJP workers of the state to visit each and every house to encourage people to vote fearlessly.
Interacting with the state's BJP workers virtually, he said the party was confident of increasing its tally in West Bengal.
Advertisement
Modi said the Election Commission (EC) has made special arrangements for the security and safety of the people of the state during the Lok Sabha polls.
Advertisement
Published April 3rd, 2024 at 18:30 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.