Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid calls for boycott of the Ram Mandir inauguration by certain political parties, mainly the Opposition and the certain sections of spiritual leaders – scheduled to take place in the holy city of Ayodhya – notable spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Monday said “the chosen day [January 22] for the ceremony is auspicious”, dismissing any negativity surrounding the timing of the scheduled event.

Responding to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's question on the politics going on behind the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, and some people questioning the timing of the event [given that the temple is not completely constructed], Sri Sri reiterated the belief in the auspiciousness of the chosen day for the consecration, and expressed optimism that the event would proceed harmoniously despite differences in opinion.

Advertisement

“The temples are built by arghamas.. there is an ‘ArghamaShastra’ [that contains valuable scriptures on temple constructions and the related poojas thereof]. There are around 108 arghamas pertaining to the Vishnu temple, about 28 arghamas pertaining to the Shiva temple, and 64 arghamas talk about to how a Devi temple should be constructed, and what Pooja should [subsequently] be done”.

"Astrologically speaking, there is not one date which is a 100 percent correct as there will [always] be flaws, but the present date which has been chosen, it is not bad, the time isn't bad [either]. So, that's okay... they can do it [conduct the pran pratishtha ceremony] because as long as the 'garbgriha' is complete, we can do pran pratishtha, and when the 'shikhar 'is built later, there will be another pooja".

On the several attempts being made to cast a shadow over the grand ceremony, and some Shankaracharyas not attending the event in Ayodhya, Sri Sri expressed respect for the differing opinions of the spiritual leaders, stating, “If Shankaracharyas are opposing, it is purely their views”.

#SriSriOnAyodhya on #NationWantsToKnow | "Lord Ram belongs to the population of India, keep politics aside. This is once in a lifetime programme. Everything is not politics. It's time to see beyond your party politics as it is a moment of pride for us..."Global humanitarian and… pic.twitter.com/DQ0smE9cpL — Republic (@republic) January 15, 2024

"India has so many 'sampradaayas', and so many traditions and it is this [unique] mosaic, which is a very beautiful thing to have", Sri Sri told Arnab during an interview segment of The Nation Wants to Know.

“If Shankaracharyas are not coming, it is their wish”, he said while asserting: “the next year (2025) is called 'krodhi' (anger), and this year (2024) is called 'Shubahkrit' (where good things are happening). So, in this sense, it is a good year".

His remarks come amid reports of some Shankaracharyas choosing not to participate in the upcoming consecration ceremony in the temple town.

Watch Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Views on Shankaracharyas' “Won't attend” Ram Mandir Consecration Stance

Advertisement

#SriSriOnAyodhya on #NationWantsToKnow | "The day that has been chosen is not bad it is a good day. If Shankara Acharyas are opposing, it is completely their views," Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) tells Arnab.



Before the grand… pic.twitter.com/rHyjjrRsHV — Republic (@republic) January 15, 2024

The reports of growing dissent among the Shankaracharyas have initiated discussions within spiritual circles in developments leading up to the consecration ceremony. Sri Sri's recent response is seen as an attempt to promote unity and consensus within the spiritual community, encouraging a collaborative and respectful dialogue to address divergent views on the matter.