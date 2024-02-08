Advertisement

As India and the world gear up for the Ram Mandir Inauguration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, renowned spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged everyone to keep politics aside. In an exclusive conversation with Republic’s Editor-in-Cheif Arnab Goswami for the show “Nation Wants to Know,” the spiritual guru elucidated the significance of the inauguration of the grand temple in Ayodhya. The proclamation from the spiritual leader came on Monday when he was asked if it was right to call the January 22 event a “political event”. The grand “Pran Pratishtha Event” is scheduled to take place on January 22 and several dignitaries from India and around the world are scheduled to take part in the event.

“My request to all of them is that Lord Ram Belongs to everybody, he belongs to the whole population of India and beyond so keep your politics aside and just come and participate in the program,” Sri Sri Ravi Shankar remarked alluding to some of the opposition leaders who said that they will not be taking part in the event. “This is once in a lifetime program, people have waited for 500 years for this. They shouldn’t miss it. Everything is not politics you should see beyond politics,” he added. The spiritual leader supported his arguments by extending an analogy of how the PM Modi administration built the new parliament and asked if these politicians would refuse to go and sit in the parliament.

“This is the resources of the people of the country and of course, our Prime Minister has taken such initiative to revive temples, whether it is Kedarnath or Kaashi, will you say ‘I will not go to Kashi because the whole corridor was made by a person of another party’. This is the Astha of the people and it's a great moment of pride for all Indians,” he averred. Sri Sri went on to emphasise that the Ram Mandir is the “symbol of bravery, the symbol of coming out of slave mentality” and ascertaining out cultural right and our civilisational glory. The proclamation from the spiritual guru came after the top Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury turned down the invitation to the Ram temple opening event, sparking wider outrage.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on misconceptions about the concept of Hindu revivalism

During a conversation with the Republic, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar mentioned the “misconception” people have about the concepts of Hindu revivalism and secularism. “They don’t want to see the truth, they don’t want to see the light, they should go at the ground level and look at what people want. People are today very proud of who they are, and what they are which was not the case before,” Sri Sri emphasised. “When something good is being revived, why shy away from that, be part of the revivalism, it's the flood that is happening today, the upliftment of the whole nation and you should be part of that,” he added. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar insisted that development is not just about building roads, but it is also about the development of culture and civilisation. The spiritual leader recalled how Yoga was touted as “taboo” when he founded “The Art of Living”. Emphasising how Indian culture is recognised around the world, the spiritual leader insisted that sceptics should embrace the change.