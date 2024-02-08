Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 01:52 IST

Was Surgical Strike Needed Post 26/11 Mumbai Attack? Ex-Diplomat’s Political Analysis

Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria emphasized that if hard-powered decisions would have been taken after the 26/11 attack, it would have prevented further bloodshed.

Abhishek Tiwari
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Would surgical strikes after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks or Balakot-like air strikes have prevented the rise of sub-conventional proxy terror in India? Would hard-hitting decisions after the 2008 terror attack have provided a suitable response to such sub-conventional warfare? Former Indian Ambassador to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, who was in Islamabad during the 2019 Balakot airstrike, in an interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, upfront emphasized that such hard-hitting decisions were the demand of the time.

Ajay Bisaria straight away emphasized that if hard-powered decisions would have been taken during such proxy war conditions India was facing, it would have prevented further bloodshed.

Former Indian diplomat has detailed the inside story of Balakot air strike in his book

When asked, whether we should have responded with surgical strike post 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, and can such conversations sometimes be brought to political discussion, he responded by saying that sometimes, as we look at the sweep of the relationship in this century, it certainly comes to political discussion. “We should have retaliated against Pakistan, also after the 26/11 terror attack. It would have saved us from many more troubles,” the former Indian diplomat responded.

Explaining his thoughts, Ajay Bisaria stated, “With the benefit of perfect hindsight, if you would look at the sweep of the relationship in this century, certainly yes. I think, having something like this as a response to the Mumbai terror attack, would have prevented a lot of bloodshed and a lot of other actions because that would have entered Pakistan’s calculus that the cost of inflicting terror would be very high on Pakistan and its security establishment.”

Drawing example from his book, Bisaria said, “I have in fact made a deeper point, that if you look at the entire sweep of the relationship and consider 1980s, when India faced terrible proxy terror in Punjab, 1990s when it faced it in Kashmir, and 2000s, when it faced it all over India.”

“If we had taken hard power decisions, in the 80s, the 90s and the 2000s, we would have prevented the subsequent use of proxy terror by Pakistan. Of course it also depends on the national capacity, national will and national leadership at that point of time. But certainly all this has come together now, for us to be able to have suitable answers to sub-conventional warfare,” the former Indian Ambassador to Pakistan said.  

The former Indian diplomat has detailed the story of Balakot air strike in his new book and has explained how India arm twisted Pakistan in those 60 hours post capture of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman so that the return of the Indian pilot could be ensured.
 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 01:52 IST

