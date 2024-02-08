Advertisement

Severe weather conditions continue in the national capital as well as north and central India, even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for January 8 and 9 for the regions.

Although the intensity of fog has decreased in Delhi NCR, the region could experience “light to moderate rainfall” and some thunderstorms for the next two days.

Winter rains in Delhi, north India, central India, Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Delhi, north India and central India could experience a spell of winter rains due to a fresh western disturbance that will impact the Himalayan regions on January 8 and 9, said IMD.

The IMD issued an orange alert for rain and thunderstorms for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and the central Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu may also experience rain as also some regions in south India.

The IMD bulletin said, “A fresh rainfall spell likely over northwest and central India (with isolated thunderstorm/ hailstorm over east Rajasthan & west Madhya Pradesh) on January 8 and 9.”

In this period, maximum and minimum temperatures will increase. However, post the spell of rain, the cold wave will persist in northwest India.

Rainfall/snowfall is also predicted for the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as also Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on January 9, said IMD.

Rain in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

The south Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala may also experience moderate rainfall during the next four days.