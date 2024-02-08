Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 06:44 IST

Weather Update: Cold Wave to Continue in Delhi with Rain, Snow in Himachal Pradesh

As the cold wave continues in Delhi, IMD has predicted light rain. The mercury will dip further if Himachal Pradesh experiences snowfall

Shweta Parande
The weather authorities in the city have issued an "orange alert" predicting similar fog situations for the next 2-3 days.
Cold Wave to Continue in Delhi with Rain, Snow in Himachal Pradesh | Image:X
Delhi and other parts of north and central India continue to experience chilly weather and no respite from the cold. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain alert for January 9 for north and central India and parts of west and south India.

Temperatures in Delhi NCR are stable at a minimum of 7-8 degrees Celsius. However, light rain has been predicted for the region on Tuesday. The mercury will dip further if Himachal Pradesh experiences snowfall and rain, as predicted by the IMD.

Rain and snowfall have been forecast for not just Himachal Pradesh, but also Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will also have severe weather conditions on January 9.

A lake in Himachal Pradesh froze due to the severe cold weather of -15 degrees Celsius. 

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Lake in Sissu, Lahaul Spiti freezes after temperature dips to -15 degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/pVBcCBy5PM

— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

Tamil Nadu rains in winter

In south India, Tamil Nadu has been lashed with rains on January 8, leading to flooding and even schools being closed. Rain has been predicted for Kerala as well. The IMD issued an orange alert for rain and thunderstorms for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

“Few spells of light rain with one or two moderate to intense spell very likely over coastal & south interior Tamilnadu, north coastal Kerala and south coastal Karnataka during next 12 hours,” said the IMD post on X. 

Few spells of light rain with one or two moderate to intense spell very likely over coastal & south interior Tamilnadu, north coastal Kerala and south coastal Karnataka during next 12 hours.

For district level nowcast kindly visit:https://t.co/AM2L3hjkRW@moesgoi

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 8, 2024

Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra may also experience light rain. The IMD bulletin said, “A fresh rainfall spell likely over northwest and central India (with isolated thunderstorm/ hailstorm over east Rajasthan & west Madhya Pradesh) on January 8 and 9.”

Published January 9th, 2024 at 07:43 IST

