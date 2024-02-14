Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

West Bengal Governor's Convoy Hit by Car in Delhi, Raj Bhavan suspects 'sabotage'

The incident took place a day after Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

Digital Desk
CV Ananda Bose
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: A private car collided with a vehicle in the convoy of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in the Inderpuri area of Delhi on Tuesday, raising suspicions of sabotage, according to Raj Bhavan sources. No injuries were reported in the collision, as confirmed by the Delhi Police. The incident was first reported by the Inderpuri police station.

"An incident has been reported in the area of Inderpuri police station that the escort vehicle of the Governor of West Bengal was hit by some private vehicle," stated the Delhi Police. Authorities have identified the private vehicle involved, and a thorough investigation is currently underway. Detailed questioning will be conducted to understand the circumstances surrounding the collision.

In response to the incident, Raj Bhavan has suspected sabotage and promptly shifted the Governor to a high-security area. 

The incident took place a day after Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, where he spoke with the women protesting against alleged sexual assault. 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

