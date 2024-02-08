English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

What Is Open and Closed on Ram Mandir Inauguration Day in Uttar Pradesh?

CM Yogi has instructed that all educational institutions, liquor shops and meat shops will remain closed on January 22.

Abhishek Tiwari
CM Yogi
CM Yogi gives specific instructions to UP government officials in view of Ram Temple's inauguration day on January 22. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • 3 min read
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has instructed the state government’s officials that all the educational institutions across the state will remain closed on January 22, in wake of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. A holiday has been announced for all the educational institutions on the sacred day.

Apart from educational institutions, several specific instructions have been given by the chief minister for the particular day. Instructions have also been given to the officials to ensure adequate security arrangements, traffic management, and sanitation facilities in Ayodhya and other parts of the state.

CM Yogi is himself monitoring the preparations in Ayodhya and across UP

Meanwhile, the officials have said that the preparation for the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is almost complete. The consecration ceremony will take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries. The historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will mark the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum of the temple.  

Several known personalities from across the country are expected to witness the historic occasion. Over 7,000 people have been formally invited for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. Apart from special invitees, people from across the country are expected to visit Ayodhya in large numbers.

Keeping in view of the sacred occasion, to ensure smooth movement on the roads, to ensure adequate security in the state and to minimise inconvenience to the residents and guests, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued instructions.

What will remain closed?

CM Yogi has instructed that all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on January 22. The district magistrates and police officials have been directed to declare a holiday in all the institutions. 

In addition to it, the chief minister has also directed the closure of all liquor shops in the state on the same day. Not only this, all meat shops will also remain closed across the state on January 22, as a mark of devotion and sentiments towards Lord Ram.

What will remain open?

As per instructions, all necessary services, government offices and other establishments, which have not been directed to close, will remain open on the day. This includes, banks, hospitals, shops, hotels and restaurants, cinema halls along with other services will remain open.

The chief minister has also appealed to the people of the state to celebrate the historic occasion with peace, harmony, and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, sculptures of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman, and ‘Garuda’ were installed at the main entrance of the Ram temple. It has been said by the temple trust that the temple’s entry and exit would be from the east and south directions, respectively.
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

