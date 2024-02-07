Advertisement

Ayodhya: The nation awaits the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday, January 22, 2024, to take place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Even as many Hindus are rejoicing at the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the holy city and birthplace of Lord Ram, there are some who have politicised the issue.

Several political parties and figures have refused an invite to the Ram Mandir ceremony, while other people have questioned the need for a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Swami Abhedananda of Chinmaya Mission - South Africa has cleared all doubts and questions about why the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is important.

‘Temple, a centre of Faith where we experience God’

With the inauguration of the new Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, the 500-year history of conflict of the Ayodhya Ram Temple has finally come to resolution. Calling it “India's cultural renaissance”, Swami Abhedananda enlightened listeners on why we really need another Ram Temple.

The Chinmaya Mission on its YouTube channel has posed these questions: “Why only this temple, at this specific location? What does the temple signify? Is there really something in it for us to value as modern individuals?”

These questions have been addressed by Swami Abhedananda in a video.

“This Ram Mandir …at the centre of controversies and conflicts…we could have left it and prayed at some other temples. First of all, any mistake should be corrected,” he said in the video.

“A temple is not a temple - it is a centre of faith of a particular religion or society. God is everywhere but that temple is a centre of faith where the experience of God is more. Their Shakti (power) is there. It is a place where I can be quiet without making an effort,” he said.

“So a temple represents the collective faith of the particular nation and the society,” he said. The Swami added that by breaking the Ram Temple, the invaders wanted to convey ‘I break your faith’ and that ‘My faith is better than your faith, and your religion is wrong and false’.

He emphasized that he respects all faiths but “don’t disturb my faith”.

Talking about the new Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Swami said, “Every temple is not that temple.”

A “collective mistake can also be corrected”, said the Swami.

He questioned, “If you break my faith then is it not the people’s responsibility and the government’s responsibility to rebuild that temple, even if it took 500 years?”

“It is a triumph of truth, of faith. And it is to tell that we (Hindus) are not cowards. We are not to be suppressed. We are not sheep, we are lions. We will win and roar again. Our roar will be heard at the annals of history,” he said.

“Humne toh kisike temple nahin tode. We have never broken any temples or churches, or religious places of any other religion. We respect them. You also respect me. I invite you in my house, but if you break my house then I will correct it and also see that you don’t come again,” he said.

Why Ram Mandir Matters in Ayodhya - Major Revelations

The Swami revealed, “As far as why not build other temples, this (Ayodhya) temple is the centre of our love for Shri Ram ji. The cosmic faith of Bhagwan Ram (Lord Ram) is in this temple (in Ayodhya), (while that of) Lord Shiva is in the Shiv temple in Vishwanath and that of Lord Krishna is in Mathura.”

“So why not correct those mistakes made by the looters and invaders?” he asked.

“Every temple is not that temple. Every temple has its own history. But this temple specifically represents our love and faith for Ram ji. In 1991, there was a big procession in support of Ram Mandir - I was a part of that. We should be protecting our culture and proud of being Sanatan Dharmi. Our heart should be for Bhagavan, wherever we are. We should live for each other, see Ram in all, worship Ram,” he urged.

“If somebody attacks your father and mother, will you keep quiet? Ram ji is the father and mother of billions of people! How can we keep quiet? That has to be corrected. We have to build it and it is being built, and on January 22, it is being opened for all,” the Swami said

“We will rebuild all the temples, if not all major ones, without hurting anybody, including our own conscience…It is the resilience of the Sanatan Dharma, characterised by awakening of the Hindu Dharma,” he said.