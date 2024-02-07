English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Winter's Grand Entry: First Snowfall Transforms Kashmir, Valley Embraces Sparkling Beauty

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg dipped to minus 7.6, and Pahalgam experienced minus 4.1.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Winter's Grand Entry: First Snowfall Transforms Kashmir, Valley Embraces Sparkling Beauty
Winter's Grand Entry: First Snowfall Transforms Kashmir, Valley Embraces Sparkling Beauty | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar: In a picturesque transformation, the Plains of the Valley celebrated the arrival of winter with the season's inaugural snowfall on Thursday, ending a nearly two-month-long dry spell. The delicate white flakes adorned Srinagar city and all district headquarters in the Valley, while higher reaches experienced a moderate snowfall.

Authorities acted swiftly, deploying snow clearance machines in the early hours to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on major highways and link roads throughout the Valley. The iconic Jammu-Srinagar highway, vital for connecting Kashmir with the rest of the world, faced an obstruction due to shooting stones at the T2 tunnel. Authorities are actively addressing the situation to restore normalcy on this crucial route.

Advertisement

In the recent weather update, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg dipped to minus 7.6, and Pahalgam experienced minus 4.1. Meanwhile, Ladakh's Leh town reported a temperature of minus 4.4, with Kargil facing an even colder minus 6.9.

 

According to forecasts from the Meteorological Department, another wet spell is anticipated starting on February 3. Officials are advising caution and recommending travellers to consult traffic control units before embarking on journeys.

Due to accumulating snow, the historic Mughal road and Srinagar-Sonamarg road are already closed, affecting travel routes.

Advertisement

Over the past 24 hours, various districts in Kashmir witnessed significant snowfall. Middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian received 10 to 15 inches. Lower reaches and plains in the north, northwest, and south received 6 to 8 inches, while central Kashmir plains accumulated 2 to 4 inches of snow.

In the Jammu division, intermittent moderate to heavy snowfall temporarily closed crucial passes, prompting travellers to follow administration and traffic police advisories.

Advertisement

The Meteorological Department predicts cloudy weather with light snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir until Thursday afternoon, followed by a gradual improvement. From February 3 to 4, there is a possibility of light to moderate snow and rain in the Jammu region at many places. However, a dry spell is anticipated from February 5 to 12, according to meteorological officials.

As the Valley transforms into a winter wonderland, locals and travellers are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and exercise caution during travel.
 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News30 minutes ago

  2. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education31 minutes ago

  3. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News32 minutes ago

  4. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement