Srinagar: In a picturesque transformation, the Plains of the Valley celebrated the arrival of winter with the season's inaugural snowfall on Thursday, ending a nearly two-month-long dry spell. The delicate white flakes adorned Srinagar city and all district headquarters in the Valley, while higher reaches experienced a moderate snowfall.

Authorities acted swiftly, deploying snow clearance machines in the early hours to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on major highways and link roads throughout the Valley. The iconic Jammu-Srinagar highway, vital for connecting Kashmir with the rest of the world, faced an obstruction due to shooting stones at the T2 tunnel. Authorities are actively addressing the situation to restore normalcy on this crucial route.

In the recent weather update, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg dipped to minus 7.6, and Pahalgam experienced minus 4.1. Meanwhile, Ladakh's Leh town reported a temperature of minus 4.4, with Kargil facing an even colder minus 6.9.

According to forecasts from the Meteorological Department, another wet spell is anticipated starting on February 3. Officials are advising caution and recommending travellers to consult traffic control units before embarking on journeys.

Due to accumulating snow, the historic Mughal road and Srinagar-Sonamarg road are already closed, affecting travel routes.

Over the past 24 hours, various districts in Kashmir witnessed significant snowfall. Middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian received 10 to 15 inches. Lower reaches and plains in the north, northwest, and south received 6 to 8 inches, while central Kashmir plains accumulated 2 to 4 inches of snow.

In the Jammu division, intermittent moderate to heavy snowfall temporarily closed crucial passes, prompting travellers to follow administration and traffic police advisories.

The Meteorological Department predicts cloudy weather with light snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir until Thursday afternoon, followed by a gradual improvement. From February 3 to 4, there is a possibility of light to moderate snow and rain in the Jammu region at many places. However, a dry spell is anticipated from February 5 to 12, according to meteorological officials.

As the Valley transforms into a winter wonderland, locals and travellers are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and exercise caution during travel.

