Jammu & Kashmir: In a significant move to enhance connectivity and address accessibility challenges during the harsh winter months, helicopter services have been introduced in Gurez and Tulail in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Advertisement

The initiative, which includes multiple key stations, aims to not only meet the immediate travel requirements of the locals but also boost tourism opportunities in the region.

With winter posing significant challenges to regular transportation, helicopter services come as a welcome relief for the residents of these border areas. The strategic establishment of stations such as Srinagar to Gurez, Gurez to Bandipora, Bandipora to Kanzalwan, Bandipora to Badugam and Bandipora to Baduaab ensures that the connectivity is seamless and caters to various travel needs.

Advertisement

Local residents have expressed gratitude for the initiative, highlighting the immense convenience it brings to their lives.

“This is a game-changer for us, especially during the winter when our access to the outside world is limited. The helicopter service will make a significant difference in our daily lives,” said Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Gurez.

Advertisement

Tourists are also expected to benefit from this initiative, as the improved connectivity opens up opportunities to explore the mesmerizing landscapes of Gurez and Tulail. The picturesque beauty of these regions, accentuated by snow-covered mountains and pristine valleys, is a potential draw for winter tourism.

Emphasizing the broader impact of the helicopter services, a tourism official while speaking to ‘Republic’ said, “The move not only facilitates the convenience of residents but also holds promise for the local tourism sector. Winter tourism is gaining popularity and improved connectivity will undoubtedly attract more visitors to experience the unique charm of Gurez and Tulail,”.

Advertisement

In addition to catering to the general public, the helicopter services prioritize the prompt evacuation of patients in need of urgent medical care.

Pertinently, border belts of Kashmir valley that include Gurez, Tulail, and Karnah Tangdhar, remain cut off from the outside world for extended periods owing to substantial snowfall.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kupwara administration too has decided to initiate a helicopter service for its border area in order to help border residents.